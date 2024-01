Man dies in Chickasaw County crash

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was killed in a fiery Chickasaw County accident.

Coroner Larry Harris said the crash happened Monday afternoon on County Road 4, near Houlka.

51-year-old Jesus Garcia, of Houston, died at the scene.

Investigators believed Garcia’s truck left the road and hit a tree.

The pickup then caught fire.

Chickasaw County deputies were investigating the accident.

