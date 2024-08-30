Man dies in housefire outside Aberdeen

fire

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen resident died after a house fire on August 29.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., a passing motorist reported a house on fire on Highway 45, north of Aberdeen.

First responders found 76-year-old Howard Ausborn laying in his front yard.

Lifesaving measures were taken, but Ausborn died at the scene.

His wife reported that they had been awakened by smoke detectors going off and ran out of the house.

Ausborn went back in to rescue the couple’s dog.

The dog’s body was later found by firefighters.

Several departments responded to the fire.

Howard Ausborn was a former Veterans of Foreign War Post Commander and the former owner of A&A Turfgrass in Monroe County.

