Man dies in police custody in Tupelo, investigation underway

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway after a man died in police custody in Tupelo.

Friday evening, Tupelo police were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on East Main for a disturbance.

Hotel management was trying to evict Vincent Leone for noise complaints.

Police said Leone refused to open the door or leave the property.

Management opened the room and police arrested Leone for disorderly conduct, failure to comply. He was taken to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning police were notified that Leone became unresponsive and was unable to be resuscitated.

TPD and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.