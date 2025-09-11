Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man has died in a single-vehicle accident.
The crash occurred on Wednesday night on Highway 45 Alternate, just north of Highway 41 near Okolona.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 51-year-old Garrick Word of Prairie.
Word died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Word was driving a Toyota when he ran off the road and was thrown from the vehicle.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G is investigating the accident.