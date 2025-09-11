Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man has died in a single-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred on Wednesday night on Highway 45 Alternate, just north of Highway 41 near Okolona.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 51-year-old Garrick Word of Prairie.

Word died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Word was driving a Toyota when he ran off the road and was thrown from the vehicle.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G is investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.