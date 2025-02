Man faces assault and sexual battery charges in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest.

Based on an ongoing investigation by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, February 7, Deputies arrested Joseph D. Taylor, who is a 45-year-old male from Fulton.

Taylor was transported to the Itawamba County Jail where has been charged with aggravated Domestic Violence and Sexual Battery of a child.

Taylor’s bond was set at $75,000.

