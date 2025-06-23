Man faces multiple charges on theft in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, ALA (WCBI) – A man sits behind bars facing several charges in Pickens County.

On Tuesday, June 17, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious male knocking on doors in the Zion community.

Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the man at that time.

On Wednesday, June 18, deputies received another report of the same suspect, who was reportedly armed and attempting to break into vehicles and a residence on Old Highway 82.

The Gordo Police Department was first on the scene and located the suspect near the home residence.

He was taken into custody.

He was also found to have a stolen firearm taken from a nearby vehicle.

Deputies later located the suspect’s vehicle, which contained an AR-15 and additional suspected stolen property.

The suspect was identified as David Perry.

He has been charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, 2nd degree Theft of Property, 4th degree Theft of Property, and Criminal Trespassing

Anyone who believes they may be missing property is encouraged to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

