Man found deceased in Lee County area

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find family members of a man who was found deceased in Lee County.

Oakland Lee Gober died on Thursday, May 7th. He was last known to be living in a motel in East Tupelo.

He had been living in the Tremont/Red Bay area before that.

Gober was a 53-year-old white man, about five feet eight inches tall.

If you are a relative of Gober’s or have information on how his family could be reached, you are asked to call Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green at (662)687-1852.

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