Man found deceased in Lee County area
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find family members of a man who was found deceased in Lee County.
Oakland Lee Gober died on Thursday, May 7th. He was last known to be living in a motel in East Tupelo.
He had been living in the Tremont/Red Bay area before that.
Gober was a 53-year-old white man, about five feet eight inches tall.
If you are a relative of Gober’s or have information on how his family could be reached, you are asked to call Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green at (662)687-1852.