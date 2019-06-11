Man gets jail time in animal abuse case

KILMICHAEL (WCBI) – A Kilmichael man went straight from Justice Court to jail following a Tuesday hearing.

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County Justice Court Judge Larry Bamberg ordered Robert Harrison to serve 60 days in jail for starving 4 dogs on his property. The animals were seized May 29th after a complaint that the dogs were emaciated, chained up and had no way to get to clean water. Harrison was ordered to serve 180 days but 120 were suspended. He will remain on probation for two years and will serve the 4 months if he violates his probation.