Man injured in Columbus hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding the driver who hit a person and then drove away.

The incident happened about 10-15 this morning on Wilkins-Wise Road.

CPD says Joe Earl Taylor, 66, was hit by a black BMW. In surveillance video, officers saw the vehicle initially stop but then it left the area.

The BMW should have possible damage to the passenger side mirror.

Taylor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information about this vehicle call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.