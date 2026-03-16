Man is dead after a fatal one-car wreck in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shannon man is dead after a one-car wreck.

Shannon Police Chief Tony Rogers said the wreck happened around noon. The chief said a car driven by 62-year-old William Thomas was on North Street when it struck a culvert at North and Broad Streets.

Chief Rogers, who provided these photos, said the car traveled across Broad Street, landing short of the railroad track, flipped into trees and landed in a creekbed.

The chief said preliminary reports suggest Thomas may have suffered a cardiac emergency, causing the fatal wreck.

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