Man missing from Noxubee County last seen in Pinewood Area

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man missing for over a week.

Tadrian Shaw was last seen on October 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pinewood Area.

He was wearing gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks, and Yeezy slide-on shoes.

If you know where he is or have seen him contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

