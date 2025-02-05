Man missing in Clay Co. found dead with multiple stab wounds

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a man reported missing in Clay County has been found.

58-year-old Earvin Kirkwood Jr. was found along Highway 46 on Tuesday, February 4.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Kirkwood’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this crime call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X