WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run for months is captured by U.S. Marshals on the Gulf Coast.

36-year-old Tjai Jones is now in the Clay County Jail after being arrested in Gulfport.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says Jones was wanted in connection to a November third shooting at West Point Deli on Division Street.

One person was injured in that gunfire.

Jamoni Tillman was also arrested in that case.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.