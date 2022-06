ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Aliceville died in a west Alabama crash.

64-year-old Ray Charles Lewis was last seen June first.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says Lewis was walking down a Tuscaloosa area interstate when he was struck by a vehicle.

Lewis did not have identification on him at the time and was positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.