Man sentenced 30 years for drive-by shooting while receiving plea deal for robbery

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI)- A drive-by shooting incident in Starkville has now resulted in a 30-year sentence for one man connected to the crime.

Antonio Roland, who was 17 at the time of the incident and his arrest, will spend three decades in prison for his involvement.

The incident occurred on April 20th, 2021 at McKee Park.

Witnesses said the dispute was sparked over a basketball game and gambling.

Jaylen Harrison, Karon Hawk, Jamarkus Hood, and Levaris Williams were also arrested and charged in connection to this event after investigators located the suspect vehicle with multiple guns and shell casings inside.

Following the April 2021 shooting, Roland faced additional charges for Armed Robbery in Lowndes County in July 2021.

The state agreed to dismiss the Armed Robbery charge his plea and sentence for the Drive-By Shooting.

A sentence has not been set for the other inmates involved at this time.