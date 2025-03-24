Man sentenced to over 8 years for illegal drug sale in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was sentenced on Thursday, March 20, to over eight years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Jeremy Winston, of Columbus, Mississippi pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to the distribution of methamphetamine

Winston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills on Thursday afternoon to 100 months in prison for drug trafficking.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said, “The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working alongside law enforcement agencies at all levels to dismantle drug trafficking operations and disrupt the flow of illegal drugs within our communities.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case in partnership with state and local law enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clyde McGee prosecuted the case.

