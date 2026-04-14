Man wanted for three jurisdictions arrested in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in three jurisdictions is given a $1 million bond after running from law enforcement.

James Willard had active warrants in Panola County, Lafayette County, and Oxford.

On April 10, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford Police Department got word that Willard was back in Lafayette County.

Oxford police located the suspect when he began to flee from police.

During the pursuit, Willard allegedly struck a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol vehicle.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.