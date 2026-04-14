Columbus Chamber of Commerce recognizes area students for their achievements

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the school year begins to wind down, the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is recognizing area students for their achievements.

The Chamber held its annual Education Awards Program this morning on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

Grades 9th through 12th students with the highest Grade Point Averages from all of the high schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, and the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, were recognized.

Scholarships were also awarded, including several from the Chamber’s corporate partners, as well as the Outstanding Seniors and the Dixie Butler True Grit Scholarship.

“Yes, it’s positive to get recognized here for great grades and great effort in your high school career. And, we are so proud of these kids who are stepping up, doing the right things, and are leaders in their school. They’re role models and just leading the way here and representing Columbus in a great way,” said CAFB School Liaison, Martha Whipple.

The Chamber of Commerce also recognized Cassandra Hall from Stokes-Beard Elementary, Leah Shackleford from Annunciation, and Hope Friesen from Heritage as the Educators of the Year at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

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