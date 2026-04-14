Two-car crash leaves one person dead in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-car crash in Oktibbeha County this morning has left one person dead.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 6 am, a Dodge Ram pick-up traveling west on Highway 12 collided with a Nissan Altima that was traveling east.

The crash happened near the intersection with Smith Road between Longview and Sturgis.

The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Marvin Graham of Ethel, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with serious injuries

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

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