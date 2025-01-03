Man with disability proves disabled individuals can lead a productive life

Rod Ervin inspires coworkers and diners with his outlook and work ethic

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Every day, Rod Ervin arrives for work at Bulldog Burger and is guided to his spot in the kitchen by a co-worker.

Once Ervin is in place, his work begins.

The 49-year-old follows a process every shift as he washes, sanitizes, and organizes the dishes. Ervin uses his hands to see. He has memorized where every plate and dish goes. Twenty-three years ago, Ervin had an accident that left him blind.

He went to Tupelo for rehabilitation, as he learned to live a new normal.

“It is a different world,” Ervin said.

After completing rehab, Ervin started looking for work, with help from the Mississippi Department for Rehabilitation Services. He has been on the job at Bulldog Burger for three years.

“Whatever the kitchen asks me to do, my co-workers, whatever they need me to clean, that’s what I do,” Ervin said.

No matter how busy things get, Ervin works with a smile, talking to and encouraging his colleagues.

Ervin said his story is proof that a physical limitation doesn’t define a person.

“You can’t label yourself and say what you can’t do, you can do anything you want to when you put your mind to it,” Ervin said.

Bulldog Burger General Manager Chris Parker says Ervin is a model employee and an inspiration to everyone.

“He works just as hard, if not harder than anybody else without any sort of hurdle to get over, he has definitely proven that he does not have a disability, don’t ever underestimate anybody,” Parker said.

Ervin said he’s thankful for a job and for a boss that values diversity.

“A lot of us blind, deaf, or in wheelchairs, or autistic, we are good workers and we are willing to work with anybody,” Ervin said.

Bulldog Burger has another sight-impaired employee who greets customers and gets them seated.

