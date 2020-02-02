Mantachie’s Montgomery Solidifies Name in Mustang History

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — Scoring 1,000 career points in high school basketball is rare.

Scoring 2,000, that’s almost unheard of.

Meet Mantachie senior guard and forward McKinley Montgomery. The first and only female Mustang in school history to complete such a feat.

“It was a big goal for me because I’ve been working for it my whole life, but I was just proud of our team,” Montgomery said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without them. they’re the ones who had to pass me the ball for me to do it.”

“The night that she hit 1,500 I told her, it doesn’t stop here,’ Mantachie head girls basketball coach Kevin White said. “You’re hitting 2,000 before you graduate.”

How does any player get to that point? Coach White will tell you, Montgomery isn’t like every other high school athlete.

“She could easily go to Sonic or grab a biscuit at McDonald’s or whatever, but she comes and shoots,” White said. “A lot of kids come and play and go home and do a bunch of other stuff. It’s 100% basketball, softball, and volleyball. She’s always doing something athletically.”

The high-level of dedication is clear for the Mantachie basketball standout.

Montgomery has lettered in 10 varsity sports, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and taking college courses.

“I usually go play my basketball game on Friday night and go home and study,” Montgomery said. “Or on Tuesday night, go home and study every night. Or even on bus rides to the games, I have to do my homework sometimes. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t play sports. I wouldn’t know what to do. It keeps me busy. It definitely does that.”

While Montgomery is known for being a well-rounded player, she will be remembered for her leadership, and the trust she’s built with her team.

“I would let her do anything she wanted to do in this program because I know it’s going to be done right. I would trust her to coach this team if I couldn’t coach it,” White said.

Although Montgomery has secured her 2000th career point, her work isn’t done for Mantachie basketball yet.

Right now, Montgomery is focused on helping the Mustangs make a deep playoff run.

However, Montgomery said that her first love is softball. As she heads off to college next year, she is set to play on the softball team at Itawamba Community College.