Mantee man pleads guilty to Clay County double homicide

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mantee man pled guilty to a Clay County double homicide.
Shundray Johnson pled guilty to two counts of murder in Clay County Circuit Court.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
Johnson’s first murder trial back in December ended in a mistrial.
Kentario Boyd and Kenya Campbell were found shot multiple times on Dixie Road in March 2017.
A murder trial started earlier this week, despite concerns about the coronavirus.
Jurors were screened before arriving for jury duty.
Tabarrius Coffey, of Calhoun City, was also charged in the case.