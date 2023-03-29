March 24, 2023 MEMA Severe Weather Update #6

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

To view the entire report, visit this link: Severe Weather Update #6 for March 24, 2023

