March 24, 2023, MEMA Severe Weather Update #7

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage and aid in response and recovery in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling (800)621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

Please read the entire report. It can be found here: Severe-Weather-Update-7-for-March-24-2023

