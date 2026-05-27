Murder trial continues for Kenneth Jones in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The prosecution continued presenting its case in the murder trial of Kenneth Jones.

Early in the day, jurors heard from Jones’ co-defendant Jalen Young.

They also heard from Greg Bell with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, who testified about geo-location that reportedly linked Jones’ phone to the crime scene.

Jones is accused of killing Elias Eugene Trudell in September 2024 in an alleged drug deal turned robbery.

Trudell was shot and killed and his car was set on fire near the entrance to Luxapalila Creek Park.

Once the prosecution rests its case, the defense will have a chance to tell its side.

The trial is expected to last through the end of the week.

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