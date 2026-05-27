Man faces multiple felony charges in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carrollton man is adding three more felonies to his rap sheet.

On Sunday, Carroll County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 82 near Valley Hill.

During the search, deputies located a firearm that had been converted to a fully automatic.

Jaquavious Swims was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of

a machine gun conversion device.

Swims remains in jail.

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