Man faces multiple felony charges in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carrollton man is adding three more felonies to his rap sheet.
On Sunday, Carroll County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 82 near Valley Hill.
During the search, deputies located a firearm that had been converted to a fully automatic.
Jaquavious Swims was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of
a machine gun conversion device.
Swims remains in jail.