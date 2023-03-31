March 24, 2023, MEMA Severe Weather Update #8

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage and aid in response and recovery efforts in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather. Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR- 4697.

Please view the entire updated report here: Severe Weather Update #8

