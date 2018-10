Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents on Columbus’ Northside took to the streets Thursday night in a silent protest.

Plaintiffs for Justice organized the “Silent March for Kerr McGee Plaintiffs”

- Advertisement -

Marchers walked the length of 14th Avenue past the former site of the Moss Tie / Kerr McGee creosote plant.

Those who turned out want their protest to remind the public of the many people in the lawsuit settlement who still haven’t been compensated.