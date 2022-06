March of our lives rally takes place in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A March for Our Lives took place at Fairpark Saturday morning.

The nation-wide rally pushes for tighter gun restrictions.

The Tupelo event was one of many across the country in the wake of the recent shootings arcoss the United States.

Americans are calling on Congress to enact stronger gun control measures like Universal Background Checks, a ban on assault weapons and Red Flag Laws.