Mardi Gras coming to Aberdeen in February

Four day celebration features family-friendly fun

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Preparations are underway for a huge celebration in one Monroe County city.

As soon as Christmas was over, Neil Palmer started decorating for Mardi Gras.

“Mardi Gras is just a fun holiday, let the good times roll,” Palmer said.

Palmer is one of the organizers for this year’s Mardi Gras Celebrations in Aberdeen.

“This is a fun way for people to learn about Mardi Gras, a lot of people don’t know about Mardi Gras, I lived in New Orleans for two years, so I got to learn, but a lot of people don’t know. The colors of Mardi Gras have significance, with green being the power of God, it’s tied into religion, Mardi Gras is a religious holiday,” Palmer said.

Palmer says Aberdeen’s Mardi Gras will be family-friendly featuring, a parade, car cruise, food, arts and crafts, and a ball.

Ann Tackett with Aberdeen Main Street is looking forward to showing off the town.

“We know people come in, shop and stay here, eat here and I think it will be a fun destination, and this time of year we’re looking for a fun destination because everything is kind of bleak, it will be a bright spot,”

Aberdeen’s Mardi Gras celebrations promise four days of fun, food, and frivolity. And all proceeds go to help restore and preserve Acker Park, a historic landmark for the city.

One of the first projects on the list, a stage for Acker Park.

“From there we will have lots more things in the community that will take place at the park. Lots of activities, from the high school band to different churches doing different activities up there,” said Dwight Stevens, of “Save Aberdeen Landmarks” and owner of “Stevens Auction Company” which will host the Mardi Gras Ball.

Patricia Ann Reese-Howell is in charge of booking music acts for the festivities.

“I love entertainment, I love bringing in different artists and showcasing local artists so they can see how important it is and also see the talent we have in this area,” Reese-Howell said.

Aberdeen’s Mardi Gras celebration runs from February 2nd through the 5th.

Allie Martin is one of the Grand Marshals for the parade on Saturday, February the fifth.

For a complete list of activities, and ticket information, go to stevensauction.com