Mark Keenum will remain president at Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mark Keenum will remain president at Mississippi State University – at least for another four years.

The state college board today renewed Keenum’s contract through June 2025.

Keenum is being paid 400-thousand a year from the state and another 400-thousand from the private MSU Foundation. The foundation is authorized to pay him up to 800-thousand.

He is now in his 13th year as president of MSU.

Keenum began his career at the university as a faculty member with the Extension Service and the Department of Agricultural Economics.