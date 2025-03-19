Marshall Elementary learns the importance of keeping MS clean

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Marshall Elementary School are learning to keep Mississippi clean.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and MDOT Litter program visited the kids to teach them the importance of

keeping the Magnolia state clean and litter-free.

The students even had a special visit from Myrtle the Turtle, who explained that litter can be harmful to wildlife.

The collaboration between Carroll County and the Mississippi Department of Transportation Litter Program allows crews to keep highways and roadways picked up and trash-free.

