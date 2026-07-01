Marty, Linda Davidson gift aids MSU Riley Center operation, mission

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — According to an MSU press release, a new endowment from Marty and Linda Davidson of Meridian will ensure the continued growth of art, education, and community engagement at Mississippi State University’s Riley Center.

MSU’s Riley Center is a multifaceted and historic facility, hub of the MSU-Meridian campus, and a centerpiece of downtown Meridian. Serving as a cornerstone and cultural anchor of the community’s economy, it includes a grand operatic theater with seating for nearly 1,000 and brings more than 80,000 visitors and 100 events per year to the city.

MSU showcases a broad range of high-caliber performances through the Riley Center, hosting nationally known artists and entertainers. The facility also hosts educational conferences and events, including middle school- and high school-student events, and engages with a network of restaurant, retail, and hotel enterprises.

“Marty and Linda Davidson are helping ensure the continued growth and sustainability of one of East Mississippi’s most treasured cultural institutions,” said Christin Waters, CEO of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. The couple made their gift through the foundation, and their endowment supports the Riley Center’s operation and ongoing mission.

“Their generosity strengthens our ability to create memorable experiences for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Morgan Dudley, MSU Riley Center executive director. “They are helping ensure we can continue to be a place where community, education and the arts thrive together, and we are profoundly thankful for their support and their belief in the Riley Center’s impact.”

To learn more about the MSU Riley Center, visit www.msurileycenter.com.

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