Masks making a comeback in Columbus

Masking to be required in city-owned buildings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Masks are back in place in all city owned buildings in Columbus.

City council members voted for the mandate Tuesday night.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says the council will discuss the possibility of returning to a city-wide mask ordinance when they meet on August 26th.

Gaskin says there are a lot of opinions out there.

He says his goal as mayor is to provide information and guidance from the medical experts.

Gaskin says the city is doing everything they can to provide the best information to the people who live in Columbus.

And he says part of his role is sitting down and listening to concerns.

“But it would have been wise to bring in local health professionals, and local business people to sit down as adults in the room, and actually discuss the data and the facts. I think that it’s hard to find a one solution fits all. You know, I respect people’s opinions. And I think that we need to work from facts and not from hysteria and gossip. I’ve asked people to avoid the name calling and finger pointing, But let’s try to work together on this.”

The Mayor answered questions today as part of his regularly scheduled Wednesday news conference following the City Council meeting

