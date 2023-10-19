Mathiston man sentenced to nine years for January 6th involvement

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Mathiston man will spend 9 years in prison for his role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol

45-year-old Thomas Harlen Smith was found guilty of nine felony charges and two misdemeanors, including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

A Federal judge sentenced him to 108 months in prison with 36 months post-release supervision.

Smith’s cousin, Donnie Wren of Athens, Alabama, was found guilty of two felonies and a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison with 24 months of post-release supervision.