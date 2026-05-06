May Luncheon held at St. Paul Episcopal Church

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a tasty tradition that helps a Columbus church help its neighbors.

Today was Saint Paul Episcopal Church’s May Luncheon.

For more than 100 years, Saint Paul’s has hosted the meal, and dishes like the chicken salad and deviled eggs, along with that slice of lemon cake, have become legendary in Columbus.

These days, the luncheon serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church, with the money going to help with outreach efforts and support local charities.

It’s a big effort that helps a small church make an outsized difference.

“I hope they recognize that this is a perfect example of teamwork for the best cause possible. We are not a very big church, but we are a loving congregation, and when people work to do this, it makes us closer. It makes us appreciate each other more, and just as soon as you come into the congregation, we’ll find you a job,” said Bridget Pieschel of the May Luncheon Steering Committee.

Saint Paul’s also operates a food pantry on site. Some of today’s proceeds will help with that.

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