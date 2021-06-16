Mayor-elect Keith Gaskin says education, unity & a more transparent government can lead Columbus to ‘bright future’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for the city of Columbus as Keith Gaskin became the city’s mayor-elect.

Gaskin defeated incumbent Mayor Robert Smith by a margin of just 24 votes, ushering in the first administration change the city has seen since 2006.

“I don’t believe that our city is nearly as divided as some would say that we are,” he says. “I talked to folks from all walks of life (during his campaign) who were very interested in where our city could go in the future.”

The future of Columbus is exactly what is at the forefront of Gaskin’s mind.

Following a tight race with Smith, Gaskin reiterated his promise to be mayor of all of Columbus.

JUST IN: Mayor Robert Smith releases statement thanking citizens of Columbus for letting him serve for the past 15 years. Congratulates Keith Gaskin and wishes him "great success as Mayor of the City of Columbus." pic.twitter.com/D8ah4cbJAj — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) June 16, 2021

“Some of the people who were obviously very passionate for Mayor Smith, I offered to visit with them in person during the campaign so they could get to know me,” Gaskin says. “That invitation is still open.”

Not only will Gaskin be Columbus’s first new mayor in 15 years, this will be his very first time taking office as an elected official.

But that does not mean he lacks experience.

“I have worked primarily in state government my entire career,” Gaskin says. “My master’s degree is in Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State, which is the study of local government.”

Gaskin ran on a platform centered around education, public safety, infrastructure and creating a more transparent government.

“My passion has been education,” he says. “I think that education is the key to solving almost all the issues that we face in society.”

When it comes to local law enforcement, Gaskin says he wants to make sure the Columbus Police Department can recruit and maintain officers as well as offer competitive salaries.

“As mayor, I need to be a champion for the police department and to make sure they have all the resources and technology they need to do their jobs properly,” he says.

Gaskin hopes to have town hall meetings on a fairly regular basis to make city leaders more accessible to residents.

“A lot of people have questions about how the city does their budgeting and what areas we focus on in the city,” he says. “I would like to have open meetings where the citizens have input.”

Gaskin also wants to continue investing in local businesses to make the city a more desirable destination for both business and tourism.

“We need to go into the communities, the neighborhoods where the local businesses are and help them, help them grow and thrive,” he says.

The mayor-elect believes all of that can go a long way towards changing the perception of the city.

“All cities go through times and periods where they may look a little scarred up,” he says. “Overall, I think in this community we have everything to be proud of and everything to look forward to.”

Gaskin’s term officially begins after he is sworn into office on July 1.