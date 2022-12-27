Mayor of Reform announces boil water notice among other water issues

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – Some residents in Pickens County have been without water since Friday. For those that do have water, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

Mayor Melody Davis said residents may be experiencing low or no water pressure right now.

That is due to low water tank levels.

Davis is making bottled water available to residents and is posting those locations on social media.

Some residents we spoke with have safety concerns with the water shortage.

“My concern is, if we had a fire, you know. I realize that they’ve got a pumper, but a major fire, 1,000 gallons of water won’t last long, right, and that’s my concern. I can go get water someplace to drink, but I can’t haul enough to help with a fire,” said James Klostermann, a Reform resident.

“It just so happens I was talking to a friend of mine, and she had seen it on Facebook. I was working. I didn’t know anything about it. Had I not called her, I wouldn’t have known,” said Misty Crear, a Reform resident.

Davis said she is posting updates on her Facebook page.

