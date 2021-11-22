Mayor Spruill and MSU President Keenum feed first responders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill and Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum continue a Thanksgiving Week tradition.

The pair served up a Thanksgiving Feast of turkey, ham, and all of the trimmings to Starkville Firefighters and other first responders today at Firestation number 1.

Keenum and Spruill also took time to praise the commitment of the emergency crews and thank them for their hard work.

“I’m honored to come and celebrate Thanksgiving Week with our first responders here in Starkville, our fire department, just to say ‘thank you for what they do to provide protection, not only for the city but for our campus. As I tell these outstanding, brave men and women, they help me sleep at night at Mississippi State, because I know they are always there,” said Mark Keenum, MSU President.

Aramark Food provided the meal that was served today.