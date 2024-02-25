MBI activates Missing and Endangered notification for 9-year-old

9-year-old Jamiez Perez Ramirez of Jackson was last seen on Thursday, February 9, in the 300 block of Livingston Road in Hinds County.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Missing and Endangered notification on behalf of the Jackson Police Department.

9-year-old Jamiez Perez Ramirez of Jackson was last seen on Thursday, February 9, in the 300 block of Livingston Road in Hinds County.

Ramirez may be accompanied by Marion Kelly, who is described as a female, 5’1 tall, weighing 200 pounds.

Family members say Ramirez suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X