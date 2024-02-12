MBI activates Missing and Endangered notification for 6-year-old

WESSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Missing and Endangered notification on behalf of the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

6-year-old Caden Newman of Wesson, Mississippi, was last seen on Friday, February 10, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Martinsville.

He was last seen wearing a charcoal grey short-sleeve shirt, white-washed blue jeans, and blue rubber boots.

Family members say Newman suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s office at 601-953-2207 or 9-1-1.

