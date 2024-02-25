MBI activates Silver Alert notification on behalf of UMMC PD

Randy Lee Campbell of Jackson was last seen on Friday, February 23, at about 1:20 p.m. in the area of North State Street in Hinds County.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the UMMC Police Department.

Campbell was wearing a hospital gown, gray joggers, and black shoes.

Family members say Randy Lee Campbell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the UMMC Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 9-1-1.

