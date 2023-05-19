MBI issues Silver Alert for man missing from Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a man missing from Tupelo.

MBI issued the Silver Alert for 28-year-old Tyler Johnson Friday.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Gloster Street. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Johnson is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Family members said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where Tyler Johnson is or have any information, contact the Tupelo Police Department or call 911.

