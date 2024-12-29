MBI issues silver alert for West Point man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for William Dalton Griffin of West Point.

Griffin was last seen this afternoon around 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, driving east on Highway 82 near the Arkansas state line.

Griffin is believed to be in a 1993 red Dodge Dakota with Mississippi tag DC2192.

William is 78 years old, 5’11, and weighs 175 pounds.

Family members say Griffin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

