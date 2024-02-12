MBI issues Silver Alert notification for Samuel Roberts of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated a Silver Alert notification for Samuel Roberts of Jackson, Mississippi.

He was last seen on Saturday, February 10, at about 11:20 a.m. in the 800 block of N Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County.

He was last seen wearing a black and white hat, a hoodie, white pants, and no shoes.

Family members say Samuel Roberts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 9-1-1.

