McComb increases water and sewer rates more than 16%

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — People in a southwestern Mississippi city will be paying higher bills for water and sewer service. The McComb Board of Selectmen voted to increase the base rate for water and sewer by $12.41 a month. That is about a 17% increase. Effective Friday, the city’s new minimum bill is $86.88. City Administrator David Myers proposed the increase as a solution to the water and sewer fund’s losses. The city has struggled to repay loans from the state. Myers says the city should have gradually raised its water rates over a few years. About half of McComb’s 13,000 residents live in poverty.