McCullough stepping down as executive director of MDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi will be a new economic developer to lure businesses to the state.

Glenn McCullough Jr. is stepping down as Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority on January 30.

In a statement, McCullough said he will return to the private sector but gave no specific details on his future.

Continental Tire and two Amazon fulfillment centers are notable projects during McCullough’s tenure.

He was once Chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority and mayor of Tupelo.