McCurdy named MSU agricultural science and plant protection department head

Enviornmental portraits of MSU Associate Professor of Plant and Soil Sciences Jay McCurdy. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – According to an MSU Press Release, Jay McCurdy is the new head of Mississippi State’s Department of Agricultural Science and Plant Protection.

The multidisciplinary academic unit in MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences offers an undergraduate degree in agricultural science, and master’s and doctoral degrees in entomology, plant pathology and weed science.

“Dr. McCurdy’s enthusiasm, productivity and leadership make him the ideal department head for Agricultural Science and Plant Protection. His ability to unite faculty across disciplines while advancing excellence in teaching, research and Extension will strengthen the department for years to come,” said Darrell Sparks, CALS acting dean and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station acting director. “I am confident in his ability to lead this outstanding team.”

Angus Catchot, MSU Extension Service director, said McCurdy is well prepared to lead the department’s efforts.

“As an entomologist by training, I am especially excited to welcome Dr. McCurdy as department head of Agricultural Science and Plant Protection, home to our entomology program,” he said. “Our Extension faculty and staff within the department deliver research-based solutions that make a difference for Mississippians every day. I look forward to partnering with Dr. McCurdy as we continue advancing entomology, plant pathology, and weed science into the department’s broader Extension mission.”

In addition to a new head, the department is adding weed science faculty, creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“Our objective is to support our students and stakeholders through excellence in teaching, research and service as a trusted source and reliable community partner, which is already delivered through programs like Mississippi Bug Blues and the Pesticide Applicator Training programs,” McCurdy said. “My role is to communicate challenges and successes and to help our faculty and staff deliver excellence. I’m excited to interact with stakeholders and students. Getting their input and energy into the department is going to be an early mission.”

McCurdy, who has been an MSU turfgrass scientist since 2014, has authored more than 70 refereed journal and Extension publications. He holds a bachelor’s in agriculture and a master’s in plant science, both from the University of Tennessee, and a doctorate in agronomy from Auburn University.

For more information about MSU’s Department of Agricultural Science and Plant Protection, visit www.agscipp.msstate.edu. Find the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at cals.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X