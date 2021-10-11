McDonald’s restaurants thanking educators with a free meal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – McDonald’s restaurants are saying “thank you” to educators with a free meal.

Participating locations will provide free breakfast to teachers, administrators, and school staff throughout the week.

Educators will get their “Thank You Meals” in a classic Happy Meal box. They will include a breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a beverage of their choice.

O’Ferrall Management Group, which owns McDonald’s stores in the Golden Triangle, says it’s a simple gesture to thank educators for the way they’ve stepped up to support students and their families over the last year.

“We at McDonald’s want to reach back out and thank the educators for putting in the hard work and dedication for the knowledge they are giving to our young generation. In order for them to receive the meal, all they have to do is have some I.D. or form to show us they are educators,” said Vanessa Williams, McDonald’s Supervisor.

Last year, McDonald’s restaurants nationwide gave away 12 million “Thank You Meals” to first responders and healthcare workers.