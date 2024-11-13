MCSD getting grant money to improve security at schools

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The entrance to Hatley High School will soon look and feel different for students and visitors.

“All schools are constantly looking for ways to improve security and safety.” said Chad O’Brian, Monroe County School District’s Superintendent. “And this grant just goes a long way towards that.”

The Monroe County School District is receiving more than $432,000 in grant money. The federal government is providing 75% and the district is matching the other 25%.

“We are excited about the overall safety and security upgrades that it will bring to our campuses.” said O’Brian.

Some of those upgrades include securing access points to campuses, identifying visitors on school grounds, making classrooms and hallways more secure, and providing upgrades to security cameras.

“School safety is always first and foremost, we don’t’ ever want that to be a cliché. said O’Brian. “We do not want that to be just something we say, it is something that we do and that we live out because safety takes first priority. ”

Jenny Hutson believes security improvements will play a huge part, in helping students and teachers, feel better protected.

“I think it is great that Monroe County is getting this money to upgrade the security of our teachers, the faculty and the students. said Hutson. “I also think that it will bring a lot of ease to a lot of parents’ minds.”

Administrators know the upgrades won’t guarantee that all schools will be safe. However, they hope it shows they take safety seriously for every person inside each classroom.

“I hope all of our parents understand, we do what we can, and we not live in a full proof society.” said O’Brian. “I wish I could say that by doing this, we will never have any safety or security issues in our school, but unfortunately, we just do not live in that world.

O’Brian hopes to have all of the security measures in place by the spring of 2025.

